Tennessee offers 2026 running back Kaydin Jones

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 running back prospect Kaydin Jones.

“Blessed to receive my 16th offer from the University of Tennessee,” Jones said.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect is from Jenks High School in Jenks, Oklahoma.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Jones from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

Jones has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Arizona State, Oregon, Houston, Kansas, SMU, Kansas State, Arkansas, Tulsa, Kentucky, Utah, Baylor, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Colorado.

Colorado was the first school to offer a scholarship to Jones on Jan. 10, 2023.

Tennessee does not have a commitment in its 2026 recruiting class.

