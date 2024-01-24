Tennessee offers 2026 quarterback Elijah Moss-Williams

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 prospect Elijah Moss-Williams.

“I am blessed to receive my fifth offer from the University of Tennessee,” Moss-Williams said. “I’ll like to thank God, my family, coach Tim Banks, Dyrri McCain, and the entire Maury staff.”



The 5-foot-11, 168-pound prospect is from Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia. Moss-Williams is listed as an athlete, playing quarterback and wide receiver.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Morris from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the first Southeastern Conference school to offer Moss-Williams.

Moss-Williams has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Liberty, East Carolina and Duke.

