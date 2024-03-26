Tennessee offers 2026 quarterback Dia Bell

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 quarterback prospect Dia Bell.

“I am grateful and blessed to have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Bell said.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback prospect is from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida.

There are not recruiting rankings for Bell from 247Sports, Rivals, On3 or ESPN.

Bell has offers from Tennessee, FIU, Western Carolina, BYU, Florida, Miami, West Virginia, Penn State, Houston, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Nebraska, USF, Florida A&M, Western Michigan, Campbell, Auburn, Arizona, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Utah, Washington, Colorado, Louisville, LSU and Texas.

FIU was the first school to offer a scholarship to Bell on Jan. 21, 2023.

