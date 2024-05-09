Tennessee offers 2026 prospect Katrell Webb

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 athlete prospect Katrell Webb.

“I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee after a great day in Knoxville,” Webb said.

Webb unofficially visited Tennessee for a spring practice on April 11.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound athlete prospect is from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. He plays defensive end, tackle and tight end in high school.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Webb from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the seventh Southeastern Conference school to offer Webb. LSU was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship to Webb on April 23, 2022.

Webb has scholarship offers from Tennessee, USF, Georgia State, Charlotte, Indiana, Arkansas, Marshall, Florida State, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Missouri, Michigan, Louisville, UCF, Arkansas State, Ole Miss and LSU.

