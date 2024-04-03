Tennessee offers 2026 prospect Ian Premer

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 prospect Ian Premer.

“After a great conversation with Alec Abeln and Cayden Cochran, I am excited and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Premer said.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound prospect is from Great Bend High School in Great Bend, Kansas. He plays wide receiver and safety.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Premer from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

Tennessee is the only Southeastern Conference school to offer a scholarship to Premer. He has offers from Tennessee, Kansas and Kansas State.

Kansas was the first school to offer a scholarship to Premer on March 23, 2023.

After a great conversation with @AlecAbeln and @CBCochran11, I am excited and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee! #GBO @GreatBend_FB pic.twitter.com/av9cBYxW2z — Ian Premer (@IanPremer) March 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire