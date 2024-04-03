Tennessee offers 2026 Oklahoma running back commit

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 running back prospect Jonathan Hatton Jr.

“After a great conversation with De’Rail Sims, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Hatton Jr. said.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound prospect is from Steele High School in Cibolo, Texas.

Hatton Jr. is the No. 35 overall prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 3 running back and the No. 1 player in Texas, per 247Sports.

Tennessee is one of two Southeastern Conference schools to offer Hatton Jr.

Hatton Jr. has scholarship offers from Tennessee, UTSA, Texas Tech, Houston, Nebraska, Toledo, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Oregon and USC.

Hatton Jr. is currently committed to Oklahoma.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire