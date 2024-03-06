Tennessee offers 2026 offensive tackle Brysten Martinez

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 offensive tackle Brysten Martinez.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Martinez said.



The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle prospect is from East Ascension High School in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Martinez is the No. 41 overall prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 7 offensive tackle prospect and No. 4 player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.

The Vols are the fourth Southeastern Conference school to offer Martinez. LSU was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship on June 15, 2023.

Martinez has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, LSU, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M.

Florida State was the first school to offer a scholarship to Martinez on April 26, 2023.

#AGTG blessed to receive an offer from University of Tennessee pic.twitter.com/NCdgBsOQe5 — Brysten Martinez (@BrystenMartine4) March 6, 2024

