Tennessee offers 2026 offensive tackle John Turntine III

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 offensive tackle John Turntine III.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Turntine III said.



The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle prospect is from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Turntine III from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are one of eight Southeastern Conference schools to offer Turntine III. Oklahoma was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship on Oct. 13, 2023.

Turntine III has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Houston, Miami, Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas, Nebraska, Tulsa, UTSA, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and Missouri.

Houston was the first school to offer a scholarship to Turntine III on May 9, 2023.

