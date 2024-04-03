Tennessee offers 2026 offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 offensive tackle prospect Immanuel Iheanacho.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Iheanacho said.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound prospect is from Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, Maryland.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Iheanacho from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

Tennessee is the eighth Southeastern Conference school to offer Iheanacho. Florida first offered Iheanacho on Nov. 27, 2023.

Iheanacho has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Marshall, Virginia Tech, Temple, Florida, Texas A&M, Maryland, Howard, Auburn, Boston College, Syracuse, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas.

Marshall was the first school to offer a scholarship to Iheanacho on Oct. 3, 2023.

