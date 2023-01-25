Tennessee offers 2026 offensive lineman Samuelu Utu

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach. He was hired as Tennessee’s head coach in Jan. 2021.

Following the 2022 season, Heupel received a contract extension through Jan. 2029.

Heupel and the Vols offered 2026 offensive line prospect Samuelu Utu.

“Blessed to say I received an offer from Tennessee,” Atu announced. “All glory and praise be to God!”

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive line prospect is from Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California.

Atu has scholarship offers from the Vols, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Northern Arizona and USC.

