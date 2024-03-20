Tennessee offers 2026 linebacker Shadarius Toodle

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 linebacker prospect Shadarius Toodle.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Toodle said.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker prospect is from Cottage Hill Christian Academy in Mobile, Alabama.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Toodle from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

Tennessee is one of seven Southeastern Conference schools to offer a scholarship to Toodle. Vanderbilt was the first school to offer Toodle a scholarship on Jan. 4.

He has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Florida, Miami, Oregon, Louisville, LSU, Ohio State, Tulane, Auburn, Liberty, Memphis, Washington, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Western Kentucky, Baylor, Marshall and Vanderbilt.

