Tennessee offers 2026 linebacker Malik Morris

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 linebacker Malik Morris.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Morris said.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker prospect is from Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Morris from 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the first Southeastern Conference school to offer Morris. Florida also offered a scholarship to the 2026 prospect on Tuesday.

Morris has scholarship offers from Tennessee, South Florida, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Toledo, Auburn, North Carolina, West Virginia, North Carolina State, Eastern Kentucky and Appalachian State.

North Carolina was the first Power Five school to offer Morris on Nov. 1, 2023.

