Tennessee offers 2026 linebacker Izayah Young

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 linebacker prospect Izayah Young.

“Great camp today, learned a lot from William Inge and Forrest Lehman, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Young said.

The 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker prospect is from San Marcos High School in San Marcos, Texas.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Young from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

Tennessee was the first Southeastern Conference school to offer Young a scholarship.

Young has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Lamar, Houston Christian, UTEP, North Texas, Baylor, UTSA and Texas State.

Texas State was the first school to offer Young on Jan. 27, 2023.

