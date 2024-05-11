Tennessee offers 2026 interior offensive lineman Lenneil Hall

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 interior offensive lineman prospect Lenneil Hall.

“After a great conversation with Glen Elarbee, I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Hall said.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound interior offensive lineman is from Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Massachusetts.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Hall from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the only Southeastern Conference school to offer Hall.

Hall has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Maryland, UMass, Syracuse, Rutgers and Boston College.

Boston College was the first school to offer Hall a scholarship on April 18.

