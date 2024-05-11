Tennessee offers 2026 five-star cornerback Rodney Sermons Jr.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 cornerback prospect Rodney Sermons Jr.

“Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Sermons Jr. said.

He is recruited by Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge.

The 6-foot, 180-pound five-star cornerback prospect is from Rancho Cucamonga High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Sermons Jr. ranks as the No. 18 overall player in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 3 player in California, according to 247Sports.

Sermons has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Syracuse, Alabama, Utah, UNLV, San Diego State, Arizona State, Akron, UConn, Arizona, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, USC, Oregon, Washington, Michigan State, Colorado, and Louisville.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire