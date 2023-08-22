Tennessee offers 2026 edge prospect from Alabama

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 four-star edge prospect Keenan Britt.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Tennessee,” Britt announced. “Thank God for another opportunity to further my education and show my talents.”

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge prospect is from Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama.

Britt is the No. 54 overall prospect and No. 6 edge player in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 2 edge prospect and No. 3 player in Alabama, according to On3 industry rankings.

Britt recorded 53 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and three sacks as a freshman in 2022.

He is the younger brother of former Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt. Britt played for the Tigers from 2017-20.

Six players have signed or committed to Tennessee from Alabama in the 2022-24 recruiting classes under Josh Heupel: Squirrel White, Jourdan Thomas, Rickey Gibson III, Vysen Lang, Khalifa Keith and Jordan Ross.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire