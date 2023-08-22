Tennessee offers 2026 edge prospect from Alabama
Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 four-star edge prospect Keenan Britt.
“Blessed to receive an offer from Tennessee,” Britt announced. “Thank God for another opportunity to further my education and show my talents.”
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge prospect is from Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama.
Britt is the No. 54 overall prospect and No. 6 edge player in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 2 edge prospect and No. 3 player in Alabama, according to On3 industry rankings.
Britt recorded 53 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and three sacks as a freshman in 2022.
He is the younger brother of former Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt. Britt played for the Tigers from 2017-20.
Six players have signed or committed to Tennessee from Alabama in the 2022-24 recruiting classes under Josh Heupel: Squirrel White, Jourdan Thomas, Rickey Gibson III, Vysen Lang, Khalifa Keith and Jordan Ross.
Blessed to receive an offer from Tennessee , Thank God for another opportunity to further my education and show my talents! @CoachORourke @coachg76 @AaronAmaama @Vol_Football @CoachSamAdams @CoachBenStewart 🧡🤍 pic.twitter.com/MBplgLd826
— Keenan Britt (@KeenanBritt1) August 21, 2023