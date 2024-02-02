Tennessee offers 2026 edge prospect Titan Davis

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 edge prospect Titan Davis.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Davis said.



The 6-foot-5, 238-pound edge prospect is from De Smet High School in St. Louis, Missouri.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Davis from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the fourth Southeastern Conference school to offer Davis.

Davis has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Penn State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, Kent State, Kentucky, Louisville, Illinois, Michigan State, Missouri, LSU, Arkansas, Purdue, Indiana and Oklahoma State.

Kansas State was the first school to offer James on Oct. 22, 2023.

