Tennessee offers 2026 edge prospect Rodney Dunham

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 edge prospect Rodney Dunham.

“Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Dunham said.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound four-star edge prospect is from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dunham ranks as the No. 71 overall player in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 6 edge rusher and No. 6 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

The Vols are the third Southeastern Conference school to offer Dunham a scholarship.

He has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Indiana, Texas A&M, Miami University, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Old Dominion, USF, Florida State, Duke, Notre Dame, James Madison, South Carolina, East Carolina and Charlotte.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire