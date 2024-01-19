Tennessee offers 2026 edge prospect Tariq Boney

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 edge prospect Tariq Boney.

“Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Boney said.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge prospect is from St. John’s High School in Washington, D.C. He is recruited by Tennessee defensive backs coach Tim Banks.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Boney from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the first and only Southeastern Conference school to offer Boney.

Boney has scholarship offers from the Vols, Maryland, Boston College, Syracuse and Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Florida, Toledo and Charlotte.

Maryland was the first Power Five school to offer Boney on Nov. 1, 2023.

