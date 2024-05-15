Tennessee offers 2026 edge prospect McHale Blade

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 edge prospect McHale Blade.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Blade said.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound four-star edge rusher is from Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills, Illinois.

Blade ranks as the No. 159 overall player in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 17 defensive lineman and No. 4 player in Illinois, according to 247Sports.

Tennessee is the third Southeastern Conference school to offer a scholarship to Blade.

He has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Michigan, Texas A&M, Marshall, Northwestern, Louisville, Purdue, Notre Dame, Illinois, Boston College, Toledo, Indiana, Nebraska, Miami, Florida and Cincinnati.

Cincinnati was the first school to offer Blade a scholarship on Dec. 18, 2023.

