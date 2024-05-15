Tennessee offers 2026 edge prospect Braeden Jones

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 edge prospect Braeden Jones.

“After a great conversation with Levorn Harbin, I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Jones said.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound four-star edge prospect is from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois.

Jones ranks as the No. 148 overall prospect in the class of 2026. He is also the No. 14 edge prospect and No. 3 player in Illinois, according to 247Sports.

Jones has received scholarship offers from Tennessee, USC, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Illinois, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Florida, Purdue, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Auburn, Nebraska, Iowa State and Akron.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire