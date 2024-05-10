Tennessee offers 2026 defensive lineman Tajh Overton

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 defensive line prospect Tajh Overton.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Overton said.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound four-star defensive lineman prospect is from Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma.

Overton ranks as the No. 157 overall prospect in the class of 2026. He also ranks as the No. 16 defensive lineman and No. 2 player in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.

The Vols are the fifth Southeastern Conference school to offer Overton. Arkansas was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship to the Overton on Jan. 20.

Overton has received scholarship offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Texas, Miami, TCU, Houston, SMU, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

