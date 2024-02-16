Tennessee offers 2026 defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.

“Beyond grateful and blessed to say that I have received my 20th offer to the University of Tennessee,” Topui said.



The 6-foot-3, 290-pound four-star defensive lineman prospect is from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

Topui is the No. 62 overall prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 9 defensive line prospect and No. 8 player in California, according to 247sports.

The Vols are the fourth Southeastern Conference school to offer Topui. Auburn was the first to offer a scholarship on May 9, 2023.

Topui has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Louisville, Utah, TCU, Washington, Washington State, Colorado, UNLV, Auburn, Oklahoma, Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan, California, Texas Tech, Oregon State, Northern Arizona, Georgia, Oregon and USC.

