Tennessee offers 2026 defensive lineman Jerimy Finch Jr.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 defensive lineman prospect Jerimy Finch Jr.

“I’m excited to announce I’ve received my first SEC offer from the University of Tennessee,” Finch Jr. said.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive lineman is from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Finch Jr. ranks as the No. 481 overall prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 39 defensive lineman and No. 3 player in Indiana, according to 247Sports.

Tennessee is the only Southeastern Conference school to offer Finch Jr. a scholarship.

Finch Jr. has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Oklahoma, Illinois, Notre Dame, Louisville, Toledo, Central Michigan, Jackson State, Indiana, Marshall and Western Michigan.

