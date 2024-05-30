Tennessee offers 2026 defensive back Ayden Pouncey

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 defensive back prospect Ayden Pouncey.

“Extremely grateful to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Pouncey said.

The 6-foot-2.5, 160-pound four-star defensive back is from Winter Park High School in Winter Park, Florida.

Pouncey ranks as the No. 128 prospect in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 10 safety and No. 26 player in Florida, according to 247Sports.

Pouncey has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Miami, Georgia, Appalachian State, Western Michigan, UMass, Oregon, Syracuse, Arkansas, North Carolina State, Florida State, Illinois, USF, Texas A&M and Duke.

He is the brother of Ethan Pouncey and Jordan Pouncey. Ethan Pouncey played cornerback at Florida from 2020-23, while Jordan Pouncey played wide receiver at Texas (2019) and Florida (2020-22).

Pouncey is also a second cousin to former Gators’ Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey.

