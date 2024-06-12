Tennessee offers 2026 cornerback prospect, son of former NFL running back

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 cornerback prospect Camdin Portis.

“I am blessed to say I have earned an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Portis said.

The 6-foot, 165-pound three-star cornerback prospect is from Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Portis is listed as the No. 33 cornerback and No. 15 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

The Vols are the third Southeastern Conference school to offer Portis.

Portis has scholarship offers from Tennessee, West Virginia, Howard, Missouri, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Houston, Miami, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and UCLA.

Portis is the son of former NFL and Miami Hurricanes running back Clinton Portis.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire