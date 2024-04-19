Tennessee offers 2026 cornerback Justin Hopkins

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 cornerback prospect Justin Hopkins.

“After an amazing visit and great conversation with Josh Heupel, I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Hopkins said.

The 5-foot-11.5, 170-pound cornerback is from Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Hopkins from Rivals, 247Sports, On3, or ESPN.

The Vols are the third Southeastern Conference school to offer Hopkins. Ole Miss was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship to Hopkins on July 29, 2023.

Hopkins has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Indiana, UConn, Maryland, Ole Miss, Western Kentucky, Iowa, and Purdue.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire