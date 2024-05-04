Tennessee offers 2026 cornerback Jaydin Broadnax

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 cornerback prospect Jaydin Broadnax.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Broadnax said.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound four-star cornerback prospect is from West Boca Raton High School in Boca Raton, Florida.

Broadnax ranks as the No. 296 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 25 cornerback and No. 53 player in Florida.

The Vols are the third Southeastern Conference school to offer Broadnax. Kentucky was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship to Broadnax on Feb. 1.

Broadnax has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Florida, Bethune-Cookman, Syracuse, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky, Louisville, Wisconsin, Illinois, USF, Kentucky and Virginia Tech.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire