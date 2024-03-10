Tennessee offers 2026 cornerback Dominick Kelly

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 cornerback prospect Dominick Kelly.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Kelly said.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback prospect is from Robinson High School in Tampa, Florida. Kelly is recruited by Tennessee secondary coach Willie Martinez.

There are not recruiting rankings for Kelly from 247Sports, Rivals, On3 or ESPN.

Kelly has offers from Tennessee, Oklahoma, USC, Grambling State, Western Michigan, FIU, Florida A&M, Louisville, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Georgia, Tulane, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Penn State, USF and Florida.

Florida was the first school to offer a scholarship to Kelly on Dec. 23, 2023.

