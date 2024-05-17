Tennessee offers 2026 cornerback Amari Jones

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 cornerback prospect Amari Jones.

“Extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Jones said.

The 6-foot-1.5, 160-pound four-star cornerback is from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Jones ranks as the No. 277 overall player in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 23 safety and No. 51 player in Florida, according to 247Sports.

Jones has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Colorado, UCF, Auburn, Georgia Southern, Florida A&M, Liberty, Ohio, UT Martin, Penn State, Arkansas, Western Kentucky, USF, South Carolina and Florida State.

Florida State was the first school to offer Jones a scholarship on April 19, 2022.

