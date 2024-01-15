Tennessee offers 2025 wide receiver CJ Wiley

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 three-star wide receiver CJ Wiley.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Vol football,” Wiley announced.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver prospect is from Milton High School in Milton, Georgia.

Wiley is the No. 297 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 36 wide receiver and No. 35 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.

Wiley has Southeastern Conference scholarship offers from Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The Vols have five commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Cornerback Shamar Arnoux, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, cornerback Tyler Redmond and tight end Jack Van Dorselaer.

