Tennessee offers 2025 wide receiver Derek Meadows

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 wide receiver prospect Derek Meadows.

“I am truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Meadows said.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound four-star wide receiver prospect is from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Meadows is the No. 144 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 19 wide receiver prospect and No. 3 player in Nevada, according to 247Sports.

Meadows has scholarship offers from Tennessee, BYU, Colorado State, Hawaii, UNLV, Nevada, Utah, Notre Dame, Maryland, Michigan State, Iowa State, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Michigan, Arizona, California, Washington, Oregon, LSU and Auburn.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire