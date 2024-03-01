Tennessee offers 2025 wide receiver Bryson Jones

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 wide receiver prospect Bryson Jones.

“After a great conversation with Kelsey Pope, I am beyond blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Jones said.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver prospect is from Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Jones from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

Jones has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Texas State, Tulsa, Colorado State, Baylor, Arkansas State, TCU, California, Penn State, UTSA, Houston, Oklahoma State, Tulane, Texas A&M, SMU, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Utah and Illinois.

Tulsa was the first school to offer Jones on Jan. 9.

