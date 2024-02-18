Tennessee offers 2025 wide receiver Cortez Mills

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 wide receiver prospect Cortez Mills.

“University of Tennessee offered,” Mills said.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound four-star wide receiver prospect is from Homestead High School in Homestead, Florida.

Mills is the No. 130 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 18 wide receiver prospect and No. 19 player in Florida, according to 247Sports.

Mills has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Syracuse, Florida A&M, Tulane, Toledo, Miami, West Virginia, Grambling State, Central Michigan, UMass, UCF, Charlotte, Akron, Michigan, Boston College, Utah, Florida State, Louisville, Texas A&M, Penn State, Arizona, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina, USF, Colorado, Illinois and Arkansas.

