Tennessee offers 2025 wide receiver Jerome Myles

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 wide receiver Jerome Myles.

“Blessed to receive my 14th offer from the University of Tennessee,” Myles said.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound four-star wide receiver prospect is from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah.

Myles is the No. 312 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 39 wide receiver prospect and the No. 2 player in Utah, according to 247Sports.

The Vols are the first Southeastern Conference school to offer Myles a scholarship.

Myles has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Washington State, BYU, Utah, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Nevada, California, Hawaii, Utah State, Arizona, Washington and Iowa State.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire