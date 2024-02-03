Tennessee offers 2025 wide receiver Chance Ables

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 wide receiver Chance Ables.

The 6-foot-3, 177-pound wide receiver prospect is from Dallas Christian School in Mesquite, Texas.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Ables from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN. He is recruited by Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope.

The Vols are one of three Southeastern Conference schools to offer Ables. Kentucky was the first to offer a scholarship to the 2025 prospect on Jan. 16, 2024.

Ables has scholarship offers from Tennessee, TCU, Baylor, Toledo, Kentucky, Tulsa, Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgia State and Oklahoma State.

TCU was the first school to offer Ables on Nov. 9, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire