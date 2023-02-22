Tennessee offers 2025 tight end Ethan Barbour

Tennessee offered a scholarship to four-star tight end Ethan Barbour on Tuesday.

“Honored and grateful to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Barbour announced on social media.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound tight end is from Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Barbour is the No. 69 overall player in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 3 tight end and No. 7 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports.

As a sophomore in 2022, Barbour ended the season with 51 receptions, 714 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He was named the 2025 Tight End of the Year by B2C.

He holds multiple Power Five offers, including Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Alabama, Wisconsin and Auburn.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire