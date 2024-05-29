Tennessee offers 2025 in-state kicker London Bironas

Tennessee football offered a scholarship to 2025 kicker prospect London Bironas after his recent visit.

“After a fun day at 865Live, I am blessed to announce my offer from the University of Tennessee,” Bironas said.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound kicker is from Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Bironas is considered one of the top kickers in the nation. He ranks as the No. 19 kicker and No. 53 punter nationally, according to Kohl’s Professional Kicking Camps.

The Vols are one of five Southeastern Conference schools to offer Bironas.

Bironas has eight scholarship offers: Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Auburn, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Army, Notre Dame and UCLA.

