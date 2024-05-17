Tennessee offers 2025 South Carolina commit Brian Rowe

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 wide receiver prospect Brian Rowe.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Tennessee,” Rowe said.

The 6-foot, 175-pound three-star wide receiver is from Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord, North Carolina.

Rowe ranks as the No. 411 prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 65 wide receiver and No. 11 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

The Vols are the fourth Southeastern Conference school to offer Rowe a scholarship.

Rowe has received scholarship offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Michigan State.

Michigan State first offered Rowe on March 19. He committed to South Carolina on April 9.

https://x.com/thatboiibeezy2/status/1790088623875911730

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire