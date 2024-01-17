Tennessee offers 2025 safety Rashad Johnson

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 safety prospect Rashad Johnson.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Johnson said.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety prospect is from South Sumpter High School in Bushnell, Florida.

Johnson is the No. 395 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 31 safety and the No. 57 player in Florida, according to 247Sports.

Johnson has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Liberty, Miami and Maryland.

The Vols have five commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Cornerback Shamar Arnoux, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, cornerback Tyler Redmond and tight end Jack Van Dorselaer.

