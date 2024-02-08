Tennessee offers 2025 safety Rasean Dinkins
Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 safety prospect Rasean Dinkins.
“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Dinkins said.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound safety prospect is from Warner Robins High School in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Dinkins is the No. 351 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 27 safety prospect and No. 40 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.
Dinkins has scholarship offers from Tennessee, West Virginia, Ole Miss, USF, Kansas, Liberty, Marshall, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, USC and Kentucky.
The Vols have five commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, cornerback Tyler Redmond, tight end Jack Van Dorselaer and quarterback George MacIntyre.
Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Tennessee⚫️🟠#AGTG @S_Ruzic @Coach_Nez_ @Vol_Football @jwindon35 @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @Coach_Sams15 @LabrandonHudson @CoachHazelray @TimothyBynum5 pic.twitter.com/bo3wCzD4xA
— RASEAN DINKINS (@dinkins_rasean) February 7, 2024