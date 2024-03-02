Tennessee offers 2025 safety Byron Baldwin

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 safety prospect Byron Baldwin.

“Tennessee offered,” Baldwin said.

The 6-foot, 175-pound safety prospect is from Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Maryland.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Baldwin from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN. He is recruited by Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks.

The Vols are the third Southeastern Conference school to offer the 2025 prospect. Vanderbilt was the first SEC school to offer Baldwin a scholarship on Nov. 28, 2023.

Baldwin has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Minnesota, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Akron, Marshall, Indiana, Rutgers, East Carolina, Syracuse, Wisconsin, UConn, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Towson, Boston College, Charlotte, Kent State and James Madison.

James Madison first offered a scholarship to Baldwin on May 14, 2023.

