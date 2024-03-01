Tennessee offers 2025 running back Girard Pringle Jr.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 running back prospect Girard Pringle Jr.

“Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Pringle Jr. said.

The 5-foot-10, 182-pound four-star running back prospect is from Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida.

Pringle Jr. is the No. 347 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 28 running back prospect and No. 49 player in Florida, according to 247Sports.

Pringle Jr. has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia, Iowa, Tulane, Rutgers, UNLV, Boston College, UTSA, Western Michigan, Liberty, Kansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Colorado, Indiana, East Carolina, Missouri, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Washington, Miami and Arizona.

Iowa was the first to offer Pringle Jr. on Dec. 2, 2023.

