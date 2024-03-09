Tennessee offers 2025 offensive tackle Joshua Blackston

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 offensive tackle prospect Joshua Blackston.

“Blessed to receive my 12th offer from the University of Tennessee,” Blackston said.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle prospect is from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore, Maryland.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Blackston from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

Tennessee is the only Southeastern Conference school to offer Blackston a scholarship.

Blackston has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, James Madison, Boston College, Liberty, UConn, Rutgers, Maryland and Charlotte.

