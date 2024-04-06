Tennessee offers 2025 offensive tackle Damola Ajidahun

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 offensive tackle prospect Damola Ajidahun.

“I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Ajidahun said.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound three-star offensive tackle is from Duluth High School in Duluth, Georgia.

Ajidahun is the No. 603 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He is ranked the No. 43 offensive tackle and No. 64 prospect in Georgia.

The Vols are one of five Southeastern Conference schools to offer Ajidahun. Ole Miss offered Ajidahun on Feb. 1.

Ajidahun has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Georgia, Virginia, Arkansas State, East Carolina, UCF, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Vanderbilt, Troy, Miami (Ohio), Florida, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Charlotte, Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Tulane, USF, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Duke.

Pittsburgh first offered a scholarship to Ajidahun on May 5, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire