Tennessee offers 2025 lineman Michael Fasusi

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

The Vols have offered 2025 offensive line prospect Michael Fasusi.

“Lets go,” Fasusi announced. “More than blessed to receive my third offer from the University of Tennessee.”

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Fasusi is from Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas.

He has scholarship offers from the Vols, Duke, Missouri and Texas Tech.

Heupel and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson(11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire