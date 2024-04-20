Tennessee offers 2025 linebacker Vanderbilt commit

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 linebacker prospect Austin Howard.

“Blessed to be offered by the University of Tennessee,” Howard said.

Howard was invited to the Vols’ junior day on Feb. 3 and unofficially visited Tennessee on March 23.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker prospect is from Bartlett High School in Bartlett, Tennessee.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Howard from Rivals, 247Sports, On3, or ESPN.

The Vols are the second Southeastern Conference school to offer Howard. Vanderbilt offered Howard a scholarship on Feb. 6. He committed to the Commodores on April 5.

Howard has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Tennessee State, Vanderbilt, Marshall, Arkansas State, Southeast Missouri State, Austin Peay, and UT Martin.

