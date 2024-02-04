Tennessee offers 2025 linebacker Kris Thompson

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 linebacker prospect Kris Thompson.

“After a great conversation with Brian Jean-Mary, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Thompson said.



The 6-foot-1, 215-pound three-star linebacker prospect is from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

Thompson is the No. 745 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 69 linebacker prospect and No. 27 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

Thompson has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Eastern Kentucky, New Mexico, UAB, UNLV, Maryland, Illinois, Louisville, Austin Peay, Toledo, Duke, Colorado, TCU, Tennessee State, Miami, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Florida, Mississippi State, Michigan, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Indiana, West Virginia, Charlotte, Memphis and Oklahoma State.

The Vols have five commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, cornerback Tyler Redmond, tight end Jack Van Dorselaer and quarterback George MacIntyre.

Denny Simmons/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire