Tennessee offers 2025 linebacker Jadon Perlotte

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

The Vols have offered 2025 linebacker prospect Jadon Perlotte.

“Truly honored and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Perlotte said on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker prospect is from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.

Perlotte has offers from the Vols, Arkansas, Charlotte, Florida State and West Virginia.

