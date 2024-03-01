Tennessee offers 2025 linebacker Christian Jones

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 linebacker prospect Christian Jones.

“After an amazing conversation with William Inge, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Jones said.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound four-star linebacker prospect is from Westside Hight School in Omaha, Nebraska.

Jones is the No. 112 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 15 linebacker prospect and No. 1 player in Nebraska, according to 247Sports.

Jones has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Penn State, Washington, Texas A&M, Iowa, Boston College, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Missouri, USC, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Kansas, Iowa State, Nebraska and Minnesota.

Minnesota was the first school to offer Jones a scholarship on Dec. 3, 2021.

